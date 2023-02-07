Slippery travel possible Tuesday night during wintry mix, freezing rain

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- The WBZ Weather Team is issuing NEXT Weather Alert for the possibility of some light icing Tuesday night.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Tuesday is our one "cold" day this week with temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 30s across most of the region. The clouds will thicken throughout the day and some very light, mixed precipitation will arrive after dark.

The precipitation will be light and fairly quick Tuesday night, lasting only a few hours. It will move from west to east across southern New England largely between 9 p. and 2 a.m.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Temperatures will be very close to the freezing mark in a large portion of our area, mainly along and north of the Mass Pike. Therefore, there could be a mix of light snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for that area, mainly for the concern of some slippery travel.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The precipitation tapers off after 2 a.m. and it is long gone by the time most folks hit the roads early on Wednesday.

The rest of the week looks mild...On Friday we could even approach some record-high temperatures!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

That would be some story, coming just a few days after a record-cold shot (Saturday morning)!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Lastly, we are still tracking a couple of storms later this week...it looks like a rainy Thursday evening/night and then a second storm may approach on Saturday.

Still much to be determined with that one. Will it miss to our south? Could it bring some wintry mix or snow? All are still on the table. We will keep you updated!