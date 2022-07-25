Watch CBS News
SJC rules for Boston in fight with Quincy over plan to rebuild Long Island Bridge

BOSTON -- Boston won the Supreme Judicial Court's ruling to build a new bridge to Long Island. The court has ruled the city's plan holds more weight than the objections from the Quincy Conservation Commission. 

Boston closed the bridge connecting Quincy to Long Island in 2014 and removed it in 2015 over safety concerns. When the bridge closed, access to the Long Island shelter and other programs was cut off for people experiencing homelessness and substance abuse. 

Even though the programs relocated, advocates say the needs are great and replacing them on Long Island would help a lot of people. 

First published on July 25, 2022 / 5:59 PM

