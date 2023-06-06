Traveling silent movie pianist Richard Hughes brings smiles to audiences around New England

NEWTON - It's an era of filmmaking rarely explored in today's age of CGI movie marvels, but one Massachusetts man believes there's plenty to learn and love about silent films from the early 20th century.

Richard Hughes travels around New England playing the piano to movie clips starring Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. His business is called "Richard and His Silent Movie Programs."

WBZ caught up with Richard one night at the Scandinavian Living Center in West Newton.

The big question: How did this start?

"Well, it started when I was 7 years old," Hughes explains. "My first piano teacher was from Newton, and she was the sweetest lady in the world. And I think that's why I still play the piano."

Hughes says he previously worked in manufacturing, but 25 years ago decided to do what he loved to do instead, play the piano. And that is when he discovered a book about silent movies and music arrangements.

"So, I practiced a lot of that music," Hughes says. "And at the time, my kids were going to an alternative school. And I did Charlie Chaplin in Gold Rush at the school. And everybody liked it. Even the teenagers!"

Hughes says he enjoys seeing smiles in the audience.

"I really stick to the comedy films. I think people really want to see some humor. They want to laugh with it," he said.

This is truly a labor of love and tribute to a bygone era for Hughes.

"When people come up to me afterwards and tell me how much they enjoyed it, that means everything to me," he said.

And the crowd had plenty to cheer about.

"I had a very good time laughing," one viewer named Peggy tells WBZ.

"I thought it was very good," says resident Ann Sommers.

And Marty Higgins says it brought him back to when he was a kid and was impressed by Hughes' skills at the keys. "The way he moves his hands and his fingers in order to play that kind of music, it was just amazing," Higgins said.

Hughes says there is a lot to be enjoyed from cinematic history. "Seek out silent films. I think you will be pleasantly surprised," Hughes said. "You can learn a lot and you can have some fun too."