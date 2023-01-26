Man indicted in October shooting death near Mall of New Hampshire

Arrest made after shooting near Mall of New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. - A 22-year-old man is facing murder charges for an October 29, 2022 shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Tyrese Harris. Manchester Police

On October 29, police said they were investigating a suspicious death on South Willow Street, near the Mall of New Hampshire. They did not release details at the time, but many witnesses said they saw a road-rage incident between the driver of a car and a truck driver that ended in the shooting of the truck driver.

On Wednesday, authorities announced that Tyrese Harris had been indicted in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Dxemal Cardakovic.

Harris faces multiple charges, including one count of second-degree murder. He is being held without bail.