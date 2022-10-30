Watch CBS News
Tyrese Harris charged after deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.

Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set. 

First published on October 30, 2022 / 11:10 AM

