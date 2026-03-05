Body part found in Shirley, Massachusetts pond, police suspect foul play

A body part was found in a pond in Shirley, Massachusetts and investigators said foul play is suspected.

It was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as a group of people were walking along Veterans Memorial Bridge on Shaker Road.

Police said the group noticed something suspicious in the water of Phoenix Pond. The Middlesex District Attorney confirmed that the item was a body part, but would not elaborate.

Police shut down the road and divers could be seen exploring the pond late Wednesday. Authorities were back at the scene Thursday morning.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Phoenix Pond connects to the Cataconnamug Brook, which flows into the Nashua River. It's also connected to Lake Shirley.

Shirley, Massachusetts is about 44 miles northwest of Boston and around 13 miles from the New Hampshire border.