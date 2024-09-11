Watch Live: 9/11 observances in Boston mark 23 years since terror attacks

BOSTON - Today marks 23 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. Events to honor the victims are planned across the country and in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning there was a reading of the names of the victims from Massachusetts on the front steps of the State House. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu were among those who read the names.

A moment of silence will be held at 8:46 a.m. to mark the time that the first hijacked flight crashed into the World Trade Center.

The ceremony will move inside at 9:40 a.m. for the presentation of the Madeline "Amy" Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery. The honor is named for the Acton flight attendant who alerted crews on the ground about the hijacking of Flight 11.

You can watch the ceremonies streaming live on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Boston Public Garden at 1:30 p.m.

At 5 p.m., a procession is scheduled from Boston Common to the State House for the Mass. Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony.

And until 1 p.m., the Red Cross is holding a Day of Remembrance Blood Drive at Fenway Park. Click here for more information.