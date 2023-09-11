4 Berlin men who saved woman from burning home honored with Sweeney award for bravery

Madeline Amy Sweeney award for bravery given to men who saved woman during Berlin fire

BOSTON – Four men from Berlin received the Madeline Amy Sweeney award for civilian bravery at the State House on Monday morning.

The award is named after a flight attendant from Acton, Madeline "Amy" Sweeney, who was working on the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 which hit the first tower on 9/11.

Sweeney contacted flight ground crew to tell them about the hijacking before the plane hit the World Trader Center.

This year's recipients Bobby Wheeler, Jonathan Goals, Brian and Dylan Clemmer raced to rescue their neighbor from a burning building in April. The home had exploded from a propane leak, killing one woman, and leaving another trapped inside. The four men jumped into action.

"They also found four people digging through burning rubble, lifting portions of the roof, climbing over live wires and dodging raining fire in an effort to save their neighbors," Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said.

The award is presented annually on September 11 in Boston to someone who demonstrated exceptional bravery to save the life of another in imminent danger.