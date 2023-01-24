Watch CBS News
Second patient reports alleged sexual assault by MGH employee

BOSTON – The Suffolk District Attorney's office announced Monday that a second patient has come forward to report a sexual assault by a Massachusetts General Hospital employee.

The man said he saw the news reports about Damien Knighton last week and realized he had a similar experience at the MGH Back Bay HealthCenter.

Officials are now asking any other potential victims to reach out to them.

Last week, Knighton was charged with rape and indecent assault and battery. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail. Prosecutors said  Knighton allegedly assaulted the first patient during an exam.

The victim told police he was there to see his doctor for a follow-up appointment about an injury to his shoulder and leg. He was approached by Knighton, who said the doctor requested an additional test and asked him to get undressed. Knighton then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 9:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

