Police searching for Bruce Crowley, missing after New Year's Eve weekend visit to Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN -- The search for a man who was last seen in Provincetown is still going on, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's office. Bruce Crowley, 56, was reported missing on January 4 after he spent New Year's Eve weekend in Provincetown.

"Search is ongoing and will continue to be ongoing," the D.A.'s office told WBZ-TV Thursday.

Police said Crowley was driving a 2011 gray Mini Cooper with a Massachusetts plate. The car was found in a Provincetown parking lot.

Bruce Crowley Provincetown Police

Crowley is described as white man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Malden Police, along with Provincetown Police, have been involved in the search, though State Police took over the investigation on January 13.

The D.A. also said there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information should call State Police at 508-790-5799 or Provincetown Police at 508-488-1212.