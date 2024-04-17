Oklahoma man charged with throwing pipe bomb at Satanic Temple in Massachusetts

SALEM - An Oklahoma man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing a pipe bomb at the Satanic Temple in Salem earlier this month.

Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, was charged with using an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate or foreign commerce.

Surveillance video shows a suspect throwing a pipe bomb at the Satanic Temple in Salem on April 8, 2024. United States Department of Justice

Police said at 4:14 a.m. on April 8, a man lit the pipe bomb and then threw it onto the temple's front porch before running away. The bomb detonated and caused minor damage but no one was in the building at the time. Court documents said the bomb was a plastic pipe covered in metal nails, which had been attached with tape, and that Palmer bought PVC pipe and a PVC pipe end cap in Oklahoma just two days before the pipe bomb was thrown.

Pipe bomb found outside the Satanic Temple on April 8, 2024. United States Department of Justice

A six-page handwritten note was allegedly found in a flower bed near the temple. Among other things, the note allegedly said, "Elohim send me 7 months ago to give you peaceful message to hope you repent...Elohim now send me to smite Satan and I happy to obey."

The acting U.S. Attorney said a photo of Palmer on social media showed him wearing a tactical vest similar to the one the suspect was wearing in surveillance video. He also allegedly made comments on social media about religious themes similar to what was in the note found at the scene.

Palmer will appear in court in Oklahoma Thursday and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.