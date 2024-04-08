SALEM - Police are investigating a bombing at the Satanic Temple in Salem.

Salem police said someone threw an explosive device onto the porch of the building on Bridge Street at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday. The damage the device caused was not discovered until approximately 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

No one was in the building at the time, according to police.

State Police bomb technicians responded to make sure the device was no longer a danger. The building was swept for additional devices by K9s.

The ATF and FBI also responded responded to the scene.

Police investigate bombing at Salem Satanic Temple CBS Boston

Previous threats against temple

Previous threats have been made against the Salem Satanic Temple. In January, a Michigan man was arrested after police said he was plotting to bomb the temple. In June 2022, a Chelsea man was arrested for allegedly starting a fire there.

"Salem Detectives have worked closely with temple staff on investigating these threats and incidents," Salem police said.

The bombing is currently under investigation by Salem police and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.