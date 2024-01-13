Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man arrested, accused of plotting to bomb Satanic Temple in Massachusetts

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

SALEM - A Michigan man was arrested after police said he was plotting to bomb the Satanic Temple in Salem.

Luke Isaac Terpstra, 30, was charged with explosives - possession of bombs with unlawful intent. He was arrested in Grant, Michigan. Michigan State Police and the FBI are assisting in the investigation.

Salem Police said Terpstra traveled to Salem sometime in November, possibly to plan his attack. Police don't believe he had any accomplices or allies in the city.

In 2022, a Chelsea man was arrested and charged with setting a fire at the Satanic Temple.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 2:53 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.