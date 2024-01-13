Michigan man arrested, accused of plotting to bomb Satanic Temple in Massachusetts

SALEM - A Michigan man was arrested after police said he was plotting to bomb the Satanic Temple in Salem.

Luke Isaac Terpstra, 30, was charged with explosives - possession of bombs with unlawful intent. He was arrested in Grant, Michigan. Michigan State Police and the FBI are assisting in the investigation.

Salem Police said Terpstra traveled to Salem sometime in November, possibly to plan his attack. Police don't believe he had any accomplices or allies in the city.

In 2022, a Chelsea man was arrested and charged with setting a fire at the Satanic Temple.