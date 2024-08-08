At Science Club for Girls in Cambridge, students build rockets, self-esteem

Science Club for Girls is taking off with rocket building in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - Science is taking off in Cambridge. The Science Club for Girls is a program that teaches young women about the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Young girls in STEM

"I've been looking forward to this for two weeks," said 7th grader Lorelei, who is psyched to be sending her own rocket to space. "I learned about how to resist the drag of the rocket using thrust from the engine."

The skills Lorelei is learning at the Science Club for Girls has helped her in the STEM field.

"I really like just building them and launching them. It's always so fun," Lorelei said.

But like so much of science, building rockets comes with trial and error.

"The parachute kind of exploded," said camper Damya, who said one of the lessons she learned is to not give up.

Breaking down accessibility barriers

"Our participants are learning all about aerospace engineering, astronomy, everything having to do with rocketry," said Executive Director Bonnie Bertolaet, who has a PhD in Chemistry. Now, she is devoted to encouraging young women to pursue similar interests.

"Only 10% of people in the space field are women and only 2% are from low-income backgrounds. We really prioritize breaking down barriers of access," Bertolaet said.

The club is available to anyone in middle school and the program is completely free -- funded by private donations and grants. The students participate in all kinds of activities including building rockets, relationships, self-esteem and confidence.

"Science is important for everybody in your everyday life," said former camper-turned-mentor Carmen Crutchfield. She plans to pursue a STEM-based career, cheering on other students to do the same.

"I'm probably going to be a professional dancer. But also construction site type of worker," Damya said.

Even if it's not STEM, the skies the limit for students learning new skills here.