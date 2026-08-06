School bus rolls over in Boston, sending 4 to the hospital

A school bus rolled over in Hyde Park, sending at least four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Boston Police received the call about an accident on Harvard Street and Cummins Highway in Hyde Park just after 1 p.m. The bus allegedly crashed into a street sign before flipping onto its side, according to neighbors who witnessed it.

There were only four adults, including the driver, onboard at the time. They were all taken to nearby hospitals. The severity of their injuries is unclear, but neighbors said that the Boston Public School employees were wearing neck braces.

"They were definitely more shook up and anxious and scared," said Mike Sweeney Morrison. "It looked terrifying."

Firefighters will remain on scene until the bus can be towed. Boston Fire Department

The bus was towed off the street corner later in the day Thursday.

People who live in the area said that this is a dangerous stretch of road due to the hills and winding turns.

"Because of the blind spots. We've had that pole replaced," said Jessica Bolt.

There is no more information available. WBZ-TV has a reporter on scene, and we will bring you more information as we gather it.