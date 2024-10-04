Savannah Bananas returning to Boston for 2 games at Fenway Park in July 2025

Savannah Bananas take over sold out Fenway Park for Banana Ball

Savannah Bananas take over sold out Fenway Park for Banana Ball

BOSTON -- Baseball will be getting a bit bananas in Boston again next summer. The Savannah Bananas will bring their exciting -- and slightly eccentric -- brand of baseball back to Fenway Park next July.

Savannah Bananas in Boston

The Bananas brought loads of fun and a lot of interesting baseball to Fenway when they played in front of a sold-out crowd last June, which had players and fans dancing and having a grand old time at America's most beloved ballpark. They'll return to the home of the Red Sox for two games in 2025, on July 5 and 6, the team announced on Thursday.

The Bananas are coming! The Bananas are coming! 🍌



That’s right... we’re making our way back to Boston & Philly for more Banana Ball fun! pic.twitter.com/PKMad6h4AP — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 4, 2024

Savannah Bananas 2025 schedule

Fenway Park is just one of 18 MLB venues that the Bananas will take over in 2025. Their popularity has grown so much that they'll even play at three football stadiums: Clemson's Memorial Stadium, Nissan Stadium in Tennessee (home of the Titans), and Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina (home of the Panthers).

The Bananas will also play at the spring training home of the Red Sox -- JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida -- from Feb. 14-16.

Last year's game at Fenway Park featured several special guests from Red Sox history, as Bill Lee, Jonathan Papelbon, and Jonny Gomes as played for the Bananas in front of the Fenway Faithful. Papelbon took the mound for the Bananas in a yellow kilt.

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher, Jonathan Papelbon, pitches as a Savannah Bananas at Fenway Park on June 08, 2024. Jaiden Tripi / Getty Images

The Bananas took on the Party Animals at Fenway Park last year, but will play the Firefighters in 2025. Fans hoping to see Banana Ball at Fenway in 2025 can sign up for a ticket lottery on the team's official website.