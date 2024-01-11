Saturday storm could bring torrential downpours, damaging winds, coastal flooding to Massachusetts

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for another windswept rainstorm coming early on Saturday.

Here we go again... For the third time in less than a week, a powerful storm system is set to impact southern New England.

This next "deja-vu storm" will be very similar to the Tuesday night event.

-A brief period of snow is expected in the first few hours, north and west of Boston

-Temperatures will soar into the 40s and 50s in the early hours Saturday morning

-The system is very moisture-laden, highly anomalous for January

-There are concerns for renewed coastal and inland flooding

-Another round of strong, damaging southeast winds, especially along the Coast

SNOW:

As the storm arrives just after midnight Saturday, the air will be just cold enough around and northwest of I-495 and in particular, in the elevated areas in northern Worcester County and the Berkshires, for a quick period of wet snow.

This would only be for a few hours MAX, and much less widespread than the snow which kicked off our last storm. There may be a small accumulation which would be very quickly erased with the change to heavy rainfall.

When will it start raining?

The rain will arrive around or just after midnight Saturday night. It will ramp up quickly into some torrential downpours. The heaviest rain will fall between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday with a quick exit between 8-10 a.m.

Rainfall totals will likely be between 1-2" for most of the area...while not as much as Tuesday night, this is still a major concern given the flood levels of many of our rivers and streams.

We certainly expect a renewed round of flooding and an exacerbation of the flooding that is still ongoing.

If you had flood issues with the last storm, there is an excellent chance of re-occurrence.

I know I sound like a broken record but... Make sure to check your generators and sump pumps and clear the storm drains and gutters.

Damaging winds:

The winds will peak with the same timing of the rain, between 2a-10a.

Once again, they will be out of the southeast, not your typical winter storm wind direction.

Much like last time, the strongest winds will be over southeast Massachusetts and along the immediate coastline. We are forecasting gusts to reach between 40-60mph in these areas. Again, this will ignite another round of tree/power line damage.

Across inland locations, winds will be somewhat lower and less impactful, gusting as high as 40mph during the brunt of the storm.

Unfortunately, the winds will stay busy for the remainder of the weekend, gusting 20-40mph out of the south-southwest right through Sunday.

Prepare for another round of coastal flooding:

The combination of the runoff from swollen rivers and a high astronomical tide cycle made for some dramatic scenes Wednesday morning in places like Hampton Beach.

The situation on Saturday morning may be very similar. The high tide times are close to midday, AFTER the peak storm winds come through. However, this was also the case on Wednesday, and we still saw areas of moderate and major coastal flooding. The tides on Saturday are even higher astronomically. Given that we have a similar setup with wind direction, I think we should be prepared for another round of coastal flooding in the same areas that were affected a few days ago.

WHAT'S NEXT?

There has been a strong signal for yet another powerful storm next week in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe. The setup next week will be much different than now with much more cold air in place. IF a storm were to impact southern New England next week, it would likely be a much more wintry/snowy solution. However, at this point, odds are equally as high that the storm track could get so suppressed that any attempt at another storm could get pushed well south, keeping us dry and cold.

We will, of course, keep you posted on the trends in the coming days for next week. Either way, it looks MUCH colder next week with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Stay aware and prepared! The WBZ Weather Team has you covered! We will have frequent updates on WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston.