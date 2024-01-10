Hampton Beach, New Hampshire declares flooding emergency due to extremely high seas

HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire officials declared an emergency warning at Hampton Beach Wednesday morning due to "extremely high seas and flooding."

Ocean Blvd. was temporarily closed around 10:30 a.m.

Seafoam covered a road in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. CBS Boston

"Please avoid the area. If you live in the area we recommend you temporarily leave the area for higher ground," Hampton police said.

Severe flooding in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. CBS Boston

An evacuation shelter was opened in the gymnasium at Hampton Academy.

Flood waters could be seen in several neighborhoods near the Hampton Beach strip.

Firefighters waded through a flooded street to help a resident out of their home to safety.

Firefighters help a person to safety through floodwaters. CBS Boston

Stacey Hughes came to the oceanfront to get a look at the powerful waves.

"I was just walking toward the entrance and it was coming at me. I was like 'Wow that was like movie stuff right there," Hughes said.

In nearby Salisbury, several areas of the Massachusetts beach town are impassable, including Beach Road near Reservation Road. Ferry and March roads are flooded and impassable.

"Please do not attempt to drive around barricades or through standing water as it could be much deeper than it looks and could disable your vehicle," Salisbury police posted.