SatanCon comes to Boston -- and that leaves many unsettled

BOSTON - Starting Friday, hundreds of members of The Satanic Temple will be in Boston for SatanCon, the largest satanic gathering in history.

The sold-out SatanCon is coming to Boston with controversy. It's not a coincidence the three-day event is happening in Boston, given the group's sour history with the city.

Boston's Christian community is responding by asking their faithful to respond with prayer, not protest.

"We pay our taxes; we want our communities to improve; we love our kids just like everyone else. We're just normal people, we just believe a little differently," said Suzanna Plum, who is in town from Pennsylvania for her first SatanCon.

The milestone event, which marks the 10-year anniversary of The Satanic Temple, is dedicated to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after the group wasn't allowed to deliver a satanic invocation at Boston City Hall.

"Satanism is a very misunderstood religion," said Dex Desjardins with The Satantic Temple. "A lot of people think we just picked the name Satan out of a hat to troll Christians or something, but we honestly don't really care what anyone else thinks about us. So, we're not doing anything to troll anybody."

The mayor's office responded in a statement that the mayor does not decide who does the invocation, adding "Neither Mayor Wu nor the City of Boston are sponsoring or affiliated with SatanCon 2023. Mayor Wu will be out of town this weekend."

As a counter-response to SatanCon, a Christian event called Revive Boston! is happening the same weekend. Hundreds of Christians are expected to hit the streets to worship and pray, and some Catholic churches are passing out prayer cards.

"God loves everybody. God loves everybody whether you're a Satanist or whatever background you might be," said Tim Nee with Revive Boston! "Satan is a deceiver. Anything other than Jesus is not the truth. So, I feel bad for these people; they're deceived like anybody else, but the love of God is extended to them."

The Satanic Temple organizers say it does not believe in Satan and shouldn't be confused with other satanic religions. Instead, the group says it advocates for the separation of church and state.

Though some still have questions.

"I don't want to be judgmental, but it is unheard of," said Betty Silva in Boston. "I hope they respect the churches' boundaries."

"I'm just more curious, like, what are they practicing or what the beliefs are," said Jennifer Vo in Boston.

SatanCon organizers say, given past threats like when The Satanic Temple porch was set on fire last June, they will have robust security at the three-day event.

"I understand the fear and confusion, I really do, but at the same time, we're a very misunderstood group," said Plum.

Both Revive Boston! and SatanCon will go from Friday through Sunday.

