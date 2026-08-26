Marlins end Boston Red Sox's 5-game win streak with 4-0 shutout, with 3 hits from Javier Sanoja

Javier Sanoja had three hits and drove in a run, Ryan Gusto limited Boston to four hits in 5 2/3 innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Red Sox 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Gusto (1-3) walked three, struck out two and hit two batters for his first victory since July 30, 2025. Otto López singled twice and stole two bases, while Heriberto Hernández had two hits and an RBI to help the Marlins avoid a sweep in the three-game series.

Boston starter Sonny Gray, in his bid to become the first in the major leagues to 17 wins this season, gave up two runs and seven hits over five innings. Gray (16-4) walked one and struck out five.

The Red Sox had won five straight. They committed four errors.

Red Sox star catcher Audley Rutschman missed his second straight game because of right elbow irritation.

Down 2-0, the Red Sox threatened in the sixth after Andruw Monasterio was hit by a pitch with two outs and Jarren Duran singled to end Gusto's outing. Victor Vodnik relieved Gusto and struck out Anthony Seigler, then had a perfect seventh.

Janson Junk and Dax Fulton each threw an inning to complete the shutout.

Boston's Mickey Gasper went 0 for 3 and walked after he reached safely in his first eight plate appearances of the series.

Hernández gave Miami the lead with an RBI single in the first.

López made it 2-0 in the second, when he singled, stole second and raced home on catcher Connor Wong's throwing error.

In the eighth, López scored from third on a fielding error by first baseman Nick Sogard on Owen Caissie's grounder. Sanoja added an RBI single.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54) was set to start the opener of a four-game series at the New York Yankees on Friday night. The Marlins had not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game set at Washington on Friday night.

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