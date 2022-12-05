Salvation Army holds annual Sounds of Christmas concert

BOSTON -- The Salvation Army held its annual Sounds of Christmas concert at the Kroc Center in Boston Sunday night.

The Salvation Army's divisional band performed some festive songs, as did a chorus from the Youth Arts Ministry.

"If you've never been to the Salvation Army, before, just know, you are welcome here. not just tonight, not just here, anytime, anywhere. You're a part of our family," said Divisional Music Director at the Salvation Army Matthew Luhn.

Other performers included the Brockton Timbrels and the Lawrence Dance Team. The special guest star was artist Steven Higgs.