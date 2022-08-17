Reducing salt intake by one gram a day can reduce heart disease risk, researchers say

BOSTON – Reducing your salt intake can be a challenge. But doing so by just one gram a day could reduce your risk of heart disease.

UK researchers analyzed data from China where people have among the highest daily intake of salt in the world. They found that reducing salt intake by one gram a day could significantly lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, potentially saving millions of lives.

Here in the U.S., we consume about 3.4 grams of salt per day while the American Heart Association recommends no more than 2.3 grams a day or even 1.5 grams a day for people with high blood pressure.

But more than 70% of sodium we eat comes from restaurants, take-out meals, snacks, condiments, and highly processed foods.

So the best way to cut back is to cook meals at home, avoid prepackaged foods, buy fresh produce and meats instead, read nutrition labels carefully, flavor your foods with other spices like turmeric and ginger, and eat foods high in potassium like bananas and avocados which can counteract the effects of salt.