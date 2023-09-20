4 people rescued from Salisbury rip current

Dozens of swimmers rescued from Hampton Beach rip currents

SALISBURY – Four people were pulled from the water in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon after they were pulled away from shore by a dangerous rip current.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of North End Blvd.

All four were brought back to the beach but police were not sure of their conditions.

Police said the surf has been rough in recent weeks. Earlier this month, dozens of swimmers were rescued over Labor Day weekend at nearby Hampton Beach.

No further information is currently available.