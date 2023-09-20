Watch CBS News
Local News

4 people rescued from Salisbury rip current

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dozens of swimmers rescued from Hampton Beach rip currents
Dozens of swimmers rescued from Hampton Beach rip currents 00:15

SALISBURY – Four people were pulled from the water in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon after they were pulled away from shore by a dangerous rip current.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of North End Blvd.

All four were brought back to the beach but police were not sure of their conditions.

Police said the surf has been rough in recent weeks. Earlier this month, dozens of swimmers were rescued over Labor Day weekend at nearby Hampton Beach. 

No further information is currently available. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 1:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.