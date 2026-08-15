2 injured as fire rips through homes near Salisbury Beach

Two people were seriously injured as a fire ripped through homes near Salisbury Beach Friday night.

The fire started around just before 7 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue. Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the area. Four homes were badly damaged by the fire and more surrounding buildings are expected to have minor damage, according to Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan.

Nearby resident Jamie Ketchen explained that a young man rushed back into one of the buildings to help carry out a man who was still inside.

"I know he went in to save someone who was still in the building," said Ketchen. "He went back in as far as I know."

The Salisbury Firefighters IAFF union said that an off-duty Methuen firefighter also sprang into action.

"Their actions in those first critical moments undoubtedly made a difference," the union said in a statement.

Two people were injured in the fire and were treated by the good Samaritans before first responders arrived. They were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

It is unclear if the people inside the homes were renters or full-time residents. Carrigan explained late Friday evening that everyone was accounted for and that two pets had also been saved from the fires.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating fire — those who were injured, those displaced, and those who lost their homes and property," the union said.

The Salisbury Fire Department, alongside the State Fire Marshal's Office, is investigating.