"Are we sure this isn't Travis [Kelce]?" NH police seek purse theft suspect they say looks like the NFL star.

A New Hampshire police department is looking for a man who allegedly stole a purse out of a car, and they say the man caught on surveillance camera bears a striking resemblance to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Salem Police Department posted about the incident Wednesday on Facebook.

In photos shared by police, the bearded man can be seem walking out of a Best Buy store while wearing a bucket hat and Calvin Klein t-shirt.

"But THIS GUY allegedly stole a purse out of someone else's vehicle and then decided that the credit cards in that purse were now his to use all Willy nilly," police posted. "GUESS WHAT PAL, you may look like Travis Kelce, TE for the Kansas City Chiefs and, possibly his more well known claim to fame, current fiancé of Taylor Swift, but your good looks and cool sty (kids call it "sty" I think.) can't get you outta this one!"

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and a purse theft suspect in Salem, New Hampshire. Getty Images and Salem Police Department

Police went on to joke that maybe the suspect was actually Kelce himself.

"Are we sure this isn't Travis, actually? Anyone know where he's been? Have times been tough? I mean I know the Chiefs missed the playoffs," police wrote. "Na, it can't be. He's a Swifty. He wouldn't do this."

Salem police didn't add more details about what was stolen during the incident. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at (603) 893-1911.

As for the actual Travis Kelce, his impending nuptials with Taylor Swift has had a different New England town buzzing. Rumors have swirled around Westerly, Rhode Island where Swift has a home, as people wonder if the celebrity couple will be getting married there or at Madison Square Garden in New York sometime this summer.