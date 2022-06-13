3 Salem kids charged for making threatening phone calls about Collins Middle School

SALEM -- Three kids from Salem were arrested for making phone calls about threatening to stage a shooting at Collins Middle School.

The calls began Friday morning and continued through early Saturday morning. Salem Police said they received over 20 calls, and the suspects were "threatening various acts of violence" and callers were "taunting police officers to catch them."

Police upped their patrols at all Salem schools on Friday.

Investigators later determined that the calls came from a deactivated phone that was still able to make 9-1-1 calls.

Police then found the location of where the calls were taking place, and at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were able to arrest the three kids.

They are all going to be charged for making the threatening calls.