Massachusetts animal shelter takes in dogs evacuated due to Hurricane Isaias

A Salem, Massachusetts, animal shelter is taking in dogs that were evacuated from Alabama due to Hurricane Isaias.

MSPCA-Angell's Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem received 33 dogs on Friday afternoon via an emergency evacuation flight from Alabama, the organization announced.

The organization said the dogs were transported to Salem to protect them from "potential flooding, power outages, and other storm-related dangers" related to Hurricane Isaias.

"This rescue was made possible by a network of organizations working together," MSPCA-Angell said in a Facebook post. "Greater Birmingham Humane Society has been tirelessly working to take in animals evacuated from shelters in the hurricane's projected path, and BISSELL Pet Foundation coordinated the transport north."

MSPCA-Angell's Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts, received 33 dogs on Friday afternoon that were evacuated from Alabama due to Hurricane Isaias. Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Taking in the dogs also allows for shelters in Alabama to free up space to rescue dogs displaced by the storm, the organization said.

The dogs will undergo Massachusetts' required 48-hour quarantine and receive necessary medical care before becoming available for adoption.

The shelter is asking for any donations to ensure they have plenty of resources to care for the displaced dogs.

Isaias, the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, made landfall near Destin, Florida on Friday night. The hurricane touched down as a Category 2 storm before it quickly weakened to a post-tropical cyclone.

The storm was forecasted to travel through parts of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia. Two people have died so far due to the storm and tens of thousands of people have evacuated the region, officials said.

The storm is still forecast to bring strong winds, flash floods and storm surges to the Southeast through Sunday.