Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed in NJ crash, police say

PEDRICKTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed in a crash Thursday night in Salem County, New Jersey, State Police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Gaudreau, 31, and his 29-year-old brother Matthew were riding bikes on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, Salem County on Thursday night when they were struck by a man driving a Jeep.

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers.

The Blue Jackets confirmed the Gaudreaus deaths in a post on X.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy," the Blue Jackets said in a statement. "Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

The crash happened at the intersection of Auburn Road and Stumpy Lane in Pedricktown after 8 p.m.

Higgins was detained under suspicion he was under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto. He was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility.

According to officials, the New Jersey State Police talked to the driver who remained at the scene.

