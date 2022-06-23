5-year-old hurt after falling out third-floor window in Roxbury, landing on car

ROXBURY – A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after they fell out of a third-floor window at a Roxbury home.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Calumet Street.

Two witnesses told police they saw a screen fall out of the window, then saw the child fall and land on a car.

Boston Police said a man ran out of the home, grabbed the child and drove off. Police later learned the man drove the child to an area hospital.

The fall appears to have been accidental, caused by the child leaning against the screen.

The 5-year-old is in stable condition.