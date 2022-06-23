Watch CBS News
Local News

5-year-old hurt after falling out third-floor window in Roxbury, landing on car

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

5-year-old hurt after falling out third-floor window in Roxbury, landing on car
5-year-old hurt after falling out third-floor window in Roxbury, landing on car 00:20

ROXBURY – A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after they fell out of a third-floor window at a Roxbury home.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Calumet Street.

Two witnesses told police they saw a screen fall out of the window, then saw the child fall and land on a car.

Boston Police said a man ran out of the home, grabbed the child and drove off. Police later learned the man drove the child to an area hospital.

The fall appears to have been accidental, caused by the child leaning against the screen.

The 5-year-old is in stable condition. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 8:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.