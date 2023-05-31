Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old boy with loaded gun arrested in Roxbury

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

14-year-old boy with loaded gun arrested in Roxbury
14-year-old boy with loaded gun arrested in Roxbury 00:25

ROXBURY – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday with a loaded gun in Roxbury.

Police were responding to Malcolm X Blvd. for a shot spotter activation around 12:45 a.m.

Two people ran from the area, but officers found them nearby.

Boston Police said that while speaking with the pair, an officer saw one of them reaching for his waistband.

gun.jpg
A 14-year-old old in Roxbury was arrested with a loaded gun. Boston Police

A struggle started when one of the officers tried to grab the boy's hands, but police said they were able to handcuff him and take away the loaded gun.

The H&R Model 949 weapon had four rounds in the chamber, police said.

The 14-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 11:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.