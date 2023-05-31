14-year-old boy with loaded gun arrested in Roxbury

ROXBURY – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday with a loaded gun in Roxbury.

Police were responding to Malcolm X Blvd. for a shot spotter activation around 12:45 a.m.

Two people ran from the area, but officers found them nearby.

Boston Police said that while speaking with the pair, an officer saw one of them reaching for his waistband.

A 14-year-old old in Roxbury was arrested with a loaded gun. Boston Police

A struggle started when one of the officers tried to grab the boy's hands, but police said they were able to handcuff him and take away the loaded gun.

The H&R Model 949 weapon had four rounds in the chamber, police said.

The 14-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.