Driver, passenger killed after SUV hits deer on Route 495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD - Two people were killed when an SUV hit a deer on Route 495 in Chelmsford early Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said the SUV was on the northbound side of the highway when it collided with the deer around 5 a.m.

The SUV went off the road and crashed in the woods in the median near a rest stop. The driver, passenger and deer were all killed.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.