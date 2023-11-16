Route 3 in Billerica fully re-opens day after tanker truck crash

BILLERICA - Route 3 in Billerica was completely re-opened early Thursday morning, a day after a tanker crash damaged the highway and shut down both sides for nearly 20 hours.

Traffic on both sides of the highway between Treble Cove Road and Route 129 had been shut down since 10 a.m. Wednesday after a Tesla and pickup truck collided in the northbound lanes. The pickup hit a tanker truck causing it to roll over and spill thousands of gallons of fuel. MassDOT crews spent the day and night repairing the damaged road as drivers were kept away from the area.

Major progress was made overnight and the northbound side was re-opened around 4:45 a.m. All lanes on the southbound side were opened just after 5 a.m.

Route 3 in Billerica completely re-opened to traffic just after 5 a.m. Thursday. CBS Boston

MassDOT said the environmental cleanup will start again after 10 a.m. with some lanes being shut down temporarily after the morning rush hour ends.

