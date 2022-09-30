Watch CBS News
Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old man died early Friday morning following a car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. 

The driver, who has not been identified yet, crashed just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m. 

The car caught fire and was later found in nearby woods.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 9:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

