Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old man died early Friday morning following a car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater.
The driver, who has not been identified yet, crashed just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m.
The car caught fire and was later found in nearby woods.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.