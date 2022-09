A 43-year-old man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater.

Driver killed after SUV hits tree, catches fire on Route 24 in West Bridgewater A 43-year-old man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On