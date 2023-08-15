Ron Ester, MBTA's chief safety officer, resigning

BOSTON - Ron Ester, the MBTA's chief safety officer, is resigning.

General Manager Phil Eng made the announcement Tuesday in a letter to staff.

Ester came to the MBTA three years ago from the Chicago Transit Authority. His last day will be August 30.

In a statement, Ester called his departure "bittersweet." It comes after several safety incidents on the MBTA.

"I am proud of the work that we have done to make our system safer during my tenure, despite the many challenges that we have faced. The MBTA has been underinvested in for decades, and it has taken a lot of hard work to make our system as safe as it is today. I know that there is still more work to be done, but I am proud to have played a leading role in many of the improvements that have taken shape," he said.

Rod Brooks, the T's Senior Advisor for Capital, Operations, and Safety, will take over until a replacement is found.