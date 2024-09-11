Red Sox' Roman Anthony is now the No. 1 prospect in baseball

BOSTON -- Not only is Roman Anthony tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A, he's now the top prospect in all of baseball. The 20-year-old Red Sox prospect now sits atop Baseball America's Top 100 list, where he's expected to remain heading into the 2025 season.

With Anthony swinging a hot bat for Triple-A Worcester -- and Tampa Bay shortstop Junior Caminero graduating from prospect status with his 130th Major-League at-bat on Tuesday night -- Baseball American has updated their prospect rankings, bumping Anthony to the head of the class. Anthony was ranked No. 21 ahead of this week's change.

Anthony was promoted from Double-A Portland a month ago, and made history with the WooSox when he became the youngest Red Sox prospect to play in a Triple-A game in 46 years. In his 25 games with Worcester, Anthony is slashing .340/.419/.530 with three home runs, eight doubles, and 14 RBI. He owns a .949 OPS at the Triple-A level, as Worcester has 11 games remaining in its regular-season schedule.

We'll see if Anthony adds to his stellar Triple-A season over that stretch, or if the Red Sox call him up and give him some Major League experience to end the season.

Anthony is now one of just three Red Sox prospects to sit atop Baseball America's Top 100 list over its 35 years of existence. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi held the honor in 2017, while pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka was ranked No. 1 in 2007.

Overall, the Red Sox have six prospects ranked in the Top 100. Along with Anthony, infielder Marcelo Mayer (11), infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell (25), catcher Kyle Teel (26), outfielder Braden Montgomery (61), and infielder Franklin Arias (94) made the cut.