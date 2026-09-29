Rodman for Kids brings 1,300 students to "Wicked" in Boston

Their "Wicked" excitement could be heard loud and clear as school buses packed with kids screeched to a stop in Boston Tuesday night. These cheerful crowds couldn't be happier - dancing through life right to Downtown Crossing.

Some 1,300 students from Lawrence down to New Bedford would be changed "For Good," thanks to Rodman for Kids and an unforgettable night enjoying Broadway in Boston at the Citizens Opera House.

"We are in our 25th year of our Theatre for Kids program and we have introduced more than 100,000 kids to the magic of live theater," said Rodman for Kids executive director Amy Rossman.

This is so much more than a fancy field trip to see the musical "Wicked" for these groups from across Massachusetts. It unlocks new interests and ideas and shows these kids everyone is welcome at the theater.

"I am with The Common Room which is a nonprofit based in Brighton that is a social club for people who are autistic. It was very generous and we're just so grateful to be here," said Julia from Middleton.

"I've seen the films of 'Wicked,' but I've never actually seen the play. I'm actually really excited to see the showstopper 'Defying Gravity' live," said Keira from the Boys and Girls Club in Dorchester.

After all, everyone deserves a chance to fly. This priceless access to the performing arts would make anyone 'A Sentimental Man.'

"I know I have what it takes to make it far. Being social and becoming friends with people is easy for me as a psych student," said Joshua from Dorchester.