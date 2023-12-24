Family of Roderick Jackson, National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash, gives out gifts on Christmas Eve

Friends, family remember Roderick Jackson, National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash, as he is la

SOMERVILLE - The family of Roderick "Kito" Jackson, the National Grid worker killed in the Waltham crash earlier this month, honored their loved one's legacy this Christmas Eve by helping others.

Family members brought Christmas gifts to 16 kids at CHA Somerville campus, an inpatient psychiatric facility for young people where Jackson used to work.

"We're trying to keep Kito's spirit alive," his mother, Norma Asprilla, said.

Roderick Jackson's family give out gifts at the CHA Somerville Campus Courtesy photo

They brought bags full of gifts and bicycles for the kids. Other organizations supporting the family's gift drive included Stoughton-based Franklin Sports, the Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club and Cambridge Bike Give Back.

Jackson's family is working on a scholarship fund to honor the 36-year-old's memory. He and Waltham police officer Paul Tracey were working at a construction site on Totten Pond Road when a driver was accused of hitting them and then taking off in a stolen cruiser.