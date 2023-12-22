Franklin Sports in Stoughton helps young athletes with 80% off warehouse sales

STOUGHTON - Franklin Sports has always been part of the local community. The Stoughton-based sporting goods company has been around for more than 75 years.

"It's been really nice over the last couple of years to really come out of our shell and start getting involved in a lot of different Boston organizations that we are passionate about," Franklin Sports President Adam Franklin said. "Look, we are a Boston-based company and we are here to stay."

A big part of their mission statement is to give back. For the last 10 years, Franklin Sports has hosted open houses on Black Friday and then every Saturday up until Christmas. Shoppers grab a big garbage bag and fill it out with steeply discounted sports equipment.

The items in the warehouse on those Saturdays are 80% off. That's a huge to help to families with kids in youth sports, as well as groups like the Boys & Girls Clubs, Toys for Tots and local sports camps.

Families line up for discounted sports equipment at Franklin Sports Franklin Sports

"People come in and we are always matching what they buy and we are taking care of some of the organizations that we are passionate about," Franklin said. "It's kind of just this feel-good sale that we've been doing all these years."

Back in the day, youth sports registration may have included equipment but that is often not the case anymore. So when kids sign up to play sports, they can find whatever they need at Franklin Sports for an affordable price.

"Everything we do from a charitable side of things here is all about providing access and opportunity and we don't want a kid to not be able to play sports because he can't afford a glove or a ball," Franklin said. "That's kind of what has driven us."

This Saturday is the last warehouse sale of the season in Stoughton. Items are 80% off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.