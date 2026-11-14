Bystanders help 75-year-old Massachusetts woman seriously injured in car crash, police say

A group of bystanders helped rescue a woman from a car crash in Rockland, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said.

Rockland police responded to what they described as a "serious motor vehicle crash" around 566 Beach Street at around 10:05 a.m.

A 75-year-old woman from Hanson was traveling south on Beach Street in a 2018 Nissan SUV when she lost control and hit two other vehicles traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.

Police said "several good Samaritans" stopped to help the driver until emergency crews arrived at the scene.

The woman was taken to South Shore Hospital by the Rockland Fire Department, with what police described as "serious injuries."

Police said no other injuries were reported.

The crash is being investigated by the Rockland Police Department along with Massachusetts State Police.

"The Rockland Police Department would like to recognize and thank the good Samaritans who stopped to assist at the scene," police said in a statement. "Their willingness to help others in a time of need is a reminder of the compassion and kindness within our community. We ask everyone to keep the injured woman and her family in their thoughts."

No other information is currently available.

Rockland is a town in southeastern Massachusetts located about 20 miles south of Boston. It has a population of 17,489 residents.