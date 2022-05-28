Robert Williams, Marcus Smart both available for Celtics in Game 6 vs. Heat

BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again have their full lineup as they look to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals on Friday night. Both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are available for Boston in Game 6 against the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

Both were questionable for Friday's tilt, even after they played in Wednesday night's Game 5 win in Miami. Williams missed Game 3 with knee soreness, but played in Games 4 and 5 -- both Boston wins. Williams has averaged 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in his five games this series.

Smart had to sit out Game 4 with a right ankle sprain that he suffered in Game 3. The Defensive Player of the Year also missed Game 1 with a foot sprain that he suffered in Game 7 against the Bucks.

For the series, Smart has averaged 15.0 points, 7.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds over his three games.

Miami will once again be without Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, who will miss his third straight game with a groin strain.

The Celtics are up 3-2 in the series, and will head to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 with a win on Friday night.