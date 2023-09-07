Robert Kraft has lengthy chat with Bill Belichick; Jack Jones absent from Patriots' practice

Steve Belichick calls Bill Belichick "old" but says Patriots head coach is not stuck in his ways

Steve Belichick calls Bill Belichick "old" but says Patriots head coach is not stuck in his ways

Steve Belichick calls Bill Belichick "old" but says Patriots head coach is not stuck in his ways

BOSTON -- With just a few days remaining until the season kicks off in New England, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a guest appearance on the practice field.

The visit, though, might have had more to do with business than it did with having a friendly conversation.

Kraft was seen by reporters having a lengthy chat with head coach Bill Belichick during warmups, in a discussion that appeared to involve more than just some casual chatter. Kraft and Belichick walked onto the practice field together before pacing up to the 50-yard line and back while holding their conversation.

Lengthy conversation between Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick during player stretch at Thursday #Patriots practice.



Jack Jones - on Wed injury report w/a hamstring issue - not spotted. @wbz pic.twitter.com/njnGLPlxeB — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 7, 2023

Pretty lengthy chat between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft during the early portion of today’s practice. Eventually was Belichick, Kraft and Joe Judge chopping it up. pic.twitter.com/LHK1WD8vIs — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 7, 2023

Nobody knows, obviously, what the conversation was about. Yet if some news involving the Patriots emerges in the coming 24 hours or so, it looks as though this may have been the moment when Belichick was informed.

As for the practice, cornerback Jack Jones -- who's had a busy week -- was not present for the portion of practice open to the media. After having his gun charges dropped on Tuesday, Jones was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. A full injury report will be released later on Thursday with more information on his status. (Occasionally, injured/limited players do appear at practice after the media departs the field.)