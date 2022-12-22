Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan heckled in Las Vegas to Saturday's game

FOXBORO -- Last Sunday in Las Vegas was not a fun day for the Patriots. And it certainly wasn't fun for all of the New England fans that that made the trip to watch the team lose in spectacular fashion to the Raiders.

The Patriots suffered a shocking and embarrassing loss on the last play of the game when Jakobi Meyers' ill-fated lateral was picked off by Chandler Jones and returned for a game-winning touchdown. New England fans at Allegiant Stadium were left speechless, while Raiders fans went berserk.

Whether they're of the Oakland variety or the new Las Vegas breed, it's well documented that Raiders fans are a bit rowdy. And some could say maybe slightly obnoxious. Patriots fan Jerry Edmond -- who was in Vegas for his first Patriots game -- found that out at the end of Sunday's game, as a Raiders fan really let him hear it following the game's final play.

While the Raiders fan got pretty animated (and up close) as she berated Edmond, he kept his cool throughout the interaction. Video of the one-sided exchange went viral, earning Edmond praise from fanbases everywhere.

Someone find me this man. I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in “her” stadium. Absolute shit ending for NE & she’s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn’t. He deserves some love. pic.twitter.com/gaKuSv3YqO — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 21, 2022

It also caught the attention of Patriots owner Robert Kraft as well, and Kraft is hoping that Edmond's experience at his next Patriots game is much more enjoyable.

Kraft called Edmond personally on Wednesday to thank him for the way that he represented the New England fanbase. Kraft also invited him to Saturday's Patriots-Bengals game at Gillette Stadium, according to Patriots.com, an invite that Edmond accepted. He'll also get to go on the field for pregame warmups and will receive a customized jersey from the team.

Edmond certainly earned all of that for keeping his cool last weekend. Hopefully he'll also see a much better effort out of his favorite team on Saturday.