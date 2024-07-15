The Robert Kraft Parthenon unveiled at The Ron Burton Village

HUBBARDSTON -- The Ron Burton Training Village dedicated a new building to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday. The Robert K. Kraft Parthenon will now serve as the main meeting point for young and aspiring leaders and athletes at the camp for underserved youth.

Burton was not only a great player for the Patriots -- the first one ever drafted by the franchise -- but an incredible person in the community. He started the Ron Burton Training Village in 1985 and for the last 40 years, his work and legacy has helped kids find purpose through education, leadership, and physical training. As Burton did every morning, each villager wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to go on a seven-mile run. Villagers do the run no matter the weather, building character for their future. Programs in leadership, physical fitness, educational advancement, and spirituality follow.

Kraft and several members of the Patriots were present for Monday's ceremony, and the honor had Kraft fighting back tears as he spoke with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton, the son of Ron and a part of the team at the Ron Burton Training Village.

"I was blessed to have a father who was seeped in spirituality and ethical values," Kraft told Burton on Monday. "When he unfortunately passed at a young age in 1975, he was 65 and he left me an ethical will. He said, 'When you go to bed that night, make sure the people you touched that day are richer for having known you.' He didn't mean in a material sense. So in my family, we try to treat the people who clean the office the same as the bank president. Everyone is special and what the Burton family has created here in the legacy of Ron -- doing for these kids who go through hardship and leave here with great opportunities – I've been talking to many of them here today and it's so important.

"I'm worried about our country today and we don't have the proper values we should or appreciate how great this country is," Kraft continued. "What you're teaching here to young people is that hardship and hard work go together for success. Never give up and dream your dream. Dream high and when things don't go your way keep going for it. But it's not going to happen by snapping your fingers. You have to do that 7-mile run at 4:30 in the morning."

A look at the Robert Kraft Parthenon at the Ron Burton Training Village in Hubbardston . WBZ-TV

Patriots players make their way to the village every year and always leave impressed with the work being done with villagers. It's no surprise to anyone that Kraft is involved, and players jump at a chance to get to the camp every summer.

"[Kraft] is very aware of the power he has to build bridges and connect people," said Matthew Slater, who is now part of Jerod Mayo's coaching staff in New England after retiring as a player. "He tries to be very intentional with that and it bleeds down to the rest of the organization. Guys have embraced that over the years and I'm really proud of the way our guys have handle themselves in the community."

"He sets the standard for the organization, with how much he gives back to the community. Everyone follows," said cornerback Jonathan Jones, who won the Ron Burton Community Service award in 2023.

As for the Patriots in 2024, Kraft understands that his franchise is in a rebuild. With a new head coach in Mayo and an entire new staff under him, patience will be key for the Patriots.

But Kraft thinks they could be better a lot sooner than many people are expecting.

"I want us to have a team that makes the playoffs and has a chance to go big," said Kraft. "We have a whole new group working together. I'm confident we're building something special."

"Jerod is doing a great job and we're just taking it one day at a time. It's great to see him lead and still be part of the family," said Slater. "Obviously, big shoes for us all to fill for all of us coming behind coach and the legacy, the tradition, and the history that exists here. We're just trying to create out own identity and be our own men. We're excited about the young men we have and the potential they have on and off the field."

The Patriots kick off training camp next week, with the first practice set for July 24 in Foxboro.