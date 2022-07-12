Rob Gronkowski says he's staying retired -- even if Tom Brady comes calling

BOSTON -- It only took a few minutes after Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on June 21 for comeback speculation to begin. Heck, even Gronk's agent said that he wouldn't be surprised if the tight end returned to football in the near future, especially if Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called up Gronkowski and said that he needed him in Tampa.

But Gronkowski made it clear on Tuesday that he is done playing football. That will be the case even if Brady gives him a call.

ESPN's Mike Reiss caught up with the future Hall of Famer in Boston on Tuesday, with Gronkowski on hand to promote his latest business venture with Ice Shaker. Gronk made it clear that he is no longer a football player; he's a business man.

He'd only return to football for some tailgating, he joked on Tuesday. His playing days, however, are over.

"I'm done with football. I love the game, love the game, and am definitely blessed with all the opportunities that the game of football has given me and the relationships I made," Gronkowski told Reiss. "But no, I'm done with football."

We've heard this all before. Gronkowski retired in 2019 after spending nine seasons with the Patriots, only to return a year later when Brady went down to Tampa Bay. He spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers, winning another Super Bowl ring in 2020.

But with Gronkowski enjoying his retirement and with plenty of post-football business to tend to, not even a phone call from Tom Brady would get Gronk back on the football field this time around.

"No. I would answer, obviously," joked Gronk. "I would answer the Greatest Quarterback of All Time and ask how he is doing, tell him I'm doing good. But I would not go back to football. No."