RMV adding Saturday hours at 3 Massachusetts locations

RMV now accepting driver's license applications from undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts

LEOMINSTER - The RMV is adding Saturday hours at three Massachusetts locations and offering road tests in more places amid a surge in demand for appointments.

Fall River and Leominster customer service centers just started Saturday appointments last weekend, and Pittsfield will do the same this coming Saturday.

Class D road test appointments are also now available at:

AAA North Andover, 75 Turnpike Street (Route 114), North Andover, MA 01845

AAA Rockland, 900 Hingham Street, Rockland, MA 02370

AAA Somerset, 869 G.A.R. Highway, Somerset, MA 02726

DCR Simoni Skating Rink, 155 Gore Street, Cambridge, MA 02141

The RMV is adding services because a new law that allows undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license in Massachusetts has resulted in thousands of applications from new customers.

Appointments can be made at Mass.Gov/RMV