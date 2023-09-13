RMV adding Saturday hours at 3 Massachusetts locations
LEOMINSTER - The RMV is adding Saturday hours at three Massachusetts locations and offering road tests in more places amid a surge in demand for appointments.
Fall River and Leominster customer service centers just started Saturday appointments last weekend, and Pittsfield will do the same this coming Saturday.
Class D road test appointments are also now available at:
- AAA North Andover, 75 Turnpike Street (Route 114), North Andover, MA 01845
- AAA Rockland, 900 Hingham Street, Rockland, MA 02370
- AAA Somerset, 869 G.A.R. Highway, Somerset, MA 02726
- DCR Simoni Skating Rink, 155 Gore Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
The RMV is adding services because a new law that allows undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license in Massachusetts has resulted in thousands of applications from new customers.
Appointments can be made at Mass.Gov/RMV
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.