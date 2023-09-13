Watch CBS News
RMV adding Saturday hours at 3 Massachusetts locations

LEOMINSTER - The RMV is adding Saturday hours at three Massachusetts locations and offering road tests in more places amid a surge in demand for appointments.

Fall River and Leominster customer service centers just started Saturday appointments last weekend, and Pittsfield will do the same this coming Saturday.

Class D road test appointments are also now available at:

  • AAA North Andover, 75 Turnpike Street (Route 114), North Andover, MA 01845        
  • AAA Rockland, 900 Hingham Street, Rockland, MA 02370             
  • AAA Somerset, 869 G.A.R. Highway, Somerset, MA 02726             
  • DCR Simoni Skating Rink, 155 Gore Street, Cambridge, MA 02141    

The RMV is adding services because a new law that allows undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license in Massachusetts has resulted in thousands of applications from new customers. 

Appointments can be made at Mass.Gov/RMV

