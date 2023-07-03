RMV now accepting driver's license applications from undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts

BOSTON - A new law now allows undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license in Massachusetts.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles will start accepting applications Monday. The law passed 7 months ago and the RMV insists it's ready for the new applicants, even with its' long history of staffing issues and lines.

Undocumented immigrants say the licenses provide new opportunities for them.

Raul Averdano, a 74-year-old undocumented Colombian immigrant, can't wait to get his Massachusetts driver's license.

"Not having it is the critical issue. Having it, it's a relief and finally he'll be able to do things legally," he told WBZ-TV through an interpreter.

The law was made possible through the Work and Family Mobility Act which was passed in November 2022.

Massachusetts driver manuals are now written in 15 languages and the RMV said it will have interpreters available. Applicants need proof of identification, birth and Massachusetts residency.

The RMV anticipates 1,000 more customers a day at its locations just in the first six months and insisted it has been ramping up to meet the influx with extended hours and staff.

Extended Saturday hours start next weekend. Some locations are already booked out through late July.