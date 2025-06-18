Retired police officer, the father of a firefighter, dies in Revere, Massachusetts house fire

A house fire in Massachusetts ended in tragedy Tuesday. Richard Serino, a retired Revere police officer and father of a Revere firefighter, died. He was 77 years old.

The fire started just after 4:30 p.m. and quickly spread through the multifamily home on Washington Avenue.

Firefighters found Serino inside and carried him out. He was rushed to CHA Everett Hospital where he died.

"Beloved in our community"

"This is a very sad day for the Revere Fire Department and the City of Revere," Acting Revere Fire Chief James Cullen said in a statement Wednesday. "Mr. Serino was beloved in our community. He served as a US Marine and a Revere Police officer for many years, and his son is a Revere firefighter. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and many loved ones."

Serino was with the department for 34 years, from 1979 to 2013, according to Interim Revere Police Chief Maria LaVita.

"He was quick-witted and always smiling. We will miss him immensely," she said.

No one else was hurt in the fire. There's no word on how or where it started, but the state fire marshal's office said there was no evidence that it was intentionally set.

Richard Serino died in the fire at his home in Revere, Massachusetts on June 17, 2025. CBS Boston

"Shining example of selflessness"

Serino was honored last month at the State House in Boston as a part of Military Appreciation Day. Massachusetts State Representative Jessica Giannino wrote this tribute to him on Facebook that day:

"Richie enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1967, serving during the Vietnam era and stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he was tasked with the solemn responsibility of processing the belongings of fallen Marines. After being honorably discharged as a Sgt. E-5, he returned home to Revere and continued his service for over 30 years as a patrolman with the Revere Police Department, well known as the city's motorcycle traffic officer."

"Richie is a shining example of selflessness, patriotism, and commitment to community. From his decades of public service to the seasonal lawn displays that continue to lift spirits in the neighborhood, Richie reminds us what it means to serve with heart and humility. Thank you, Richie, for your service to our country and your lifelong dedication to the people of Revere."