An emotional Rich Hill says he wants to return to Red Sox for another season

BOSTON -- Before he could take his seat in the Red Sox dugout after leaving the mound Monday night, Rich Hill had to get through his teammates first. Every one of them was waiting to give the 42-year-old a hug following his final start of the season.

Hill finished his 2022 season by tossing six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three runs (only one earned) off three hits and a walk. The lefty struck out six Rays and did not factor into the decision, as Boston came back for a 4-3 win after Hill's departure.

He finishes the season -- his 18th in MLB -- at 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA over 26 starts, the most ever by a Boston pitcher in a single season at the age of 42 or older. Hill was at his best to close the season, posting a 2.36 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over his final five starts.

The Milton native was well worth the one-year, $5 million deal that he signed with the Red Sox last December. A free agent this winter, Hill plans to keep pitching next year. He got emotional when asked if he'd like to be back in Boston for his age 43 season.

"We'll see. I think at some point that conversation will be had," Hill said. "Right now, this is obviously a place that..."

Hill paused for a moment as he held back tears.

"It'd be nice. It'd be nice to come back. It would be great," he said. "It'd be great to come back and obviously compete for a championship."

Boston manager Alex Cora would love to see Hill's third stint with the team extend into 2023.

"He can pitch. It's simple; he can pitch," said Cora. "He keeps guys off balance. He uses his body to change his delivery and his arm angles. The curveball and the slider and the four-seamer and the cutter, he can pitch. That's it."

Hill admitted that it may sound crazy, but he still looks forward to the grind of the offseason. He'll be working hard at his craft to make sure that he can be effective again next season.

He hopes that opportunity comes in Boston. Joining the Red Sox has allowed Hill to spend more time with his family, which is invaluable at this late stage of his career.

But he also has another family in the Boston clubhouse, as the team remained supportive of each other and upbeat despite struggling to win ballgames this season. The love that flows among the team was obvious as Hill left the field on Monday.

"It just speaks to the character of the guys that are in this clubhouse," he said of his teammates. "We all care for each other and everybody has been pulling for each other all season long."