RFK Jr. endorses Trump and suspends presidential campaign

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is ending his presidential campaign and throwing his support to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

His disclosure that he was ending his candidacy came in a court filing in Pennsylvania, in which he said he was endorsing the former president.

In the filing dated Friday, Kennedy said that "as a result of today's endorsement of Donald Trump for the office of President of the United States," he and running mate Nicole Shanahan were withdrawing their petition to appear on Pennsylvania's presidential ballot.

Kennedy, speaking about his withdrawal in Arizona, said, "In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path to electoral victory."

He added, "I cannot in good conscience ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House."

Kennedy's campaign had been seeking ballot access in states including Arizona as recently as this week, although he filed paperwork Thursday evening to withdraw his candidacy in the battleground state — a foreshadowing of his announcement.

